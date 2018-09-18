Norman Arn, age 92 of Brodhead, died Friday, September 14, 2018 at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. He was born on January 29, 1926 in Monticello, the son of Alfred and Marie (Goodman) Arn. Norman married Jeanette H. Dettweiler on September 27, 1950 in Monroe. He farmed in the Albany area until 1960, when he moved to Brodhead, then was employed at Beloit Corporation, retiring in 1989 after 29 years with the company. He attended West Side Baptist Church in Janesville. Norman enjoyed helping do farm-work, working in the yard, but most of all spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanette of Brodhead; 3 children: Stephen (JoAnn) Arn of Brodhead, Lynette (Rodger) Sullivan of Brodhead, and Jeff (Sandy) Arn of Milton; 9 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 6 brothers, and 7 sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at West Side Baptist Church in Janesville with Reverend Bob Logan officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service, at the church. SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home is assisting the family.