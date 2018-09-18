Youth In Government, new Brodhead police officer sworn in at Council meeting

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

Common council conducted a short, but sweet meeting last week. Youth In Government students and a new Brodhead police officer swore in.

Youth In Government students Craig Christensen, Sebastian Van Wyhe, and Jenna Ils took their oath before the Council. Accompanying the ceremony were Flora Csontos of U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office, Wisconsin Representative Mark Spreitzer, Wisconsin Senator Janis Ringhand, and Calvin Boldebuck of U.S. Representative Mark Pocan’s office. The special guests presented the students with multiple certificates and spoke words of encouragement.

Brodhead Chief Chris Hughes introduced Tylor Hoard to the public and announced he is now a full-time employee of the Brodhead Police Department.

