Dorothy E. Bladorn, 88, died on Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018 at Woods Crossing, Brodhead. She was born Feb. 1, 1930 in the Town of Spring Valley, the daughter of Frederick and Selma (Hain) Willing.

She graduated from Orfordville High School in 1947. Dorothy married Frederick Bladorn on Nov. 11, 1949 at Orfordville Lutheran Church. She was a lifelong member of Orfordville Lutheran Church belonging to the W.E.L.C.A and Mary Circle. She retired from Seneca Foods of Janesville.

She is survived by her children: daughter, Nancy (Gordy) Buss of Brodhead; sons, Robert (Ellen) of Milwaukee, and Ronald (Debbie) of Janesville; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Bennett and Matthew Buss of Brodhead; step-granddaughters Leah (Pete) Graves and Felicia Osén; six great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Larson of Evansville; brother, Roger (Darlene) of Beloit and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred, deceased in March of 2012; and baby brother, Robert.

Funeral services were held at Orfordville Lutheran Church, 201 N Main St, Orfordville at Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, with Pastor Andy Twiton officiating. A visitation was from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church on Thursday.

Burial was in Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery.

A special thanks to Woods Crossing for their excellent care and compassion.

Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville assisted the family