Ramon L. Hagedorn, 80, of Brodhead, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Sept. 16. He was born on Sept. 27, 1937 in Neillsville, Wis., the son of Herman and Gertrude (Gress) Hagedorn. He married Delores Morton on June 29, 1991 in Monroe.

Ramon was a graduate of Neillsville High School and received a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree from UW-Stevens Point. He taught high school history at Montello, Neillsville, Sturgeon Bay and Sun Prairie schools for 25 years, retiring in 1992.

Ramon was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead and Brodhead Health and Fitness. He enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle, traveling and gatherings at McDonald’s. He was also an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan.

He is survived by his wife Dee; two daughters, Michelle (Glen) Steder, Pittsville, Wis., Myra (Todd Christenson) Edwards, Minocqua, Wis.; four step-children, Mary Grinnell, Monica (Tom) Crook, Suzanne Shaw, all of Monroe, Robert (Montie) Brown, Boise, Idaho; three grandchildren, nine step-grandchildren, and a sister, Theresa Traw, Anchorage, Alaska.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services were Thursday, Sept. 20, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation was held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial can be made to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead. The D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home assisted the family. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.