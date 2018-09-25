Roger B. Stephan, 73 of Albany died Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018 at Monroe Clinic Hospital. He was born on March 16, 1945 in rural Rock County, the son of George and Greta (Boozel) Stephan. Roger was a farmhand for several farmers over the years.

He is survived by two sisters: Arlene Swenson of Albany and Edith McCollough of Brodhead; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters: Velma Dockenback, Myra Anderson, and Viva Randow.

Family and friends gathered at the American Legion in Albany. Everson Funeral Home assisted the family.