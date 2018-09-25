Wayne Allen Rohloff, 87, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. He was born in Janesville on May 4, 1931, the son of Elmer and Lilas (Notbohm) Rohloff.

After graduating from high school, Wayne served in the U.S. Navy. Wayne married Joyce V. Kelly on April 2, 1952, and they were married for 48 years. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2000. He later married Beatrice Murphy in 2004, and she preceded him in death on May 2, 2014.

Wayne was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and he was a member of the Elks Club. Wayne owned Creston Park Shell/Union 76 service station until the station closed. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Wayne is survived by his three children: Sharon (Arland) Casper of Janesville, Sandra (Thomas) Jacob of Edgerton, and Mark (Suzanne) Rohloff of Monroe; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; special friend, Barbara Kiskunas of Janesville; brother, David Rohloff of Orlando, Fla., and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; and siblings, Phyllis Caniff and Charles Rohloff.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at 11 a.m. at GOOD SHEPHERD LUTHERAN CHURCH with Rev. Michael Rahlf officiating.

Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Friends may visit from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice.

Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.