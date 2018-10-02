Betty Ann Pinnow, 88, of Beloit, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 at Sun Valley North, Beloit.

Funeral services for Betty were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 in the Daley Murphy Wisch and Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Road, Beloit. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation of remembrance was from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be given in Betty’s name to Beloit Regional Hospice or Rock Valley Chapel.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com