Brodhead Optimists hold annual awards banquet

By Michele Benesh, Correspondent –

The Brodhead Optimist Club held its annual awards banquet at Fibs North on Thursday, Sept. 27, with several special guests in attendance.

Following the meal, Lyle Merriam, the Great Plains Region vice president-elect, spoke to the group about how he came to join Optimists and his journey from a local club to Regional Vice President. He and his wife, Debbie, reside in White City, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Maureen Crombie, Governor of the SWIS (Southern WISconsin) District, was in attendance and spoke about optimism and ways to grow local clubs. The other guest was Lori Vanetta, the new Lieutenant Governor of the SWIS District. The Brodhead club is also very proud that one of their own, Christine Dieckhoff is Governor-elect of the SWIS District, which includes the 65 local clubs in southern Wisconsin.

Pick up the Oct. 3rd print edition for full story….