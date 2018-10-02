Cardinals unable to break streak

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

Brodhead-Juda traveled to Whitewater last Friday, for an inner conference matchup. Temperatures dropped into the mid 40’s by kickoff, but both teams were fired up and ready to play.

The Cardinals first play from scrimmage was a huge run by leading rusher Jeffery Williams. Despite Williams putting the Cardinals in Whippet territory, the Brodhead-Juda drive fell short. Whitewater recovered a Cardinal fumble on fourth down.

The Cards and Whippets traded drives throughout the first quarter. Neither team found the end zone in the scoreless first quarter.

