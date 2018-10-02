Lady Cards surrender to Spartans, overcome the Tide

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

Brodhead and McFarland came into last Tuesday night’s matchup with 3-1 conference record. Being tied amongst the leaders of the Rock Valley Conference was of utmost importance.

The Spartans proved to be too much for the Cardinals, as McFarland defeated Brodhead in four games.

Brodhead found themselves facing an early deficit in game one, allowing the Spartans to stretch out to an 8-2 lead over Brodhead. Back to back kills from Katie Goecks and Alexis Oliver, followed by an ace from Oliver, cut into McFarland’s lead putting the score at 9-5. That was the closest the Cards got in game one, as the Spartans dominated the rest of the match, leading to an impressive 25-12 victory.

