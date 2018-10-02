Latest mural honors firefighters

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

Members of the Brodhead Fire Department were hard at work on Saturday, Sept. 29. Using the department’s ladder truck, the volunteers lifted board by board to complete Brodhead’s latest mural. Assembly began around 6 a.m. and was completed by 11:30 a.m.

The mural is a tribute to firefighters, both past and present, who have served Brodhead. The presence of eight firefighters on the mural is a very personal touch as each are a portrait of a firefighter that has had an impact on the city of Brodhead. Some of the firefighters have passed on, but some still serving on the department. The painter, Mathew Sharum, was also present to apply finishing touches after everything was installed.

