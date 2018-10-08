Lois I. Berra, 93 of rural Albany, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 6 at Albany Oaks Assisted Living. She was born on April 7, 1925, in Stoddard, Wis. to Oscar and Mabel (Anderson) Bakken. On June 5, 1943 she married Howard Berra in Stoddard, Wis. The couple farmed for 60 years in the Stoddard and Brodhead areas. She was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Brodhead.

She enjoyed cooking and had cooked for many businesses in the area. Lois also enjoyed dancing, playing cards, reading, and collecting chicken figurines.

Survivors include her husband of 75 years, Howard; 2 sons, Harley (Tina) of Brodhead and Jeffrey (Kristi) of Albany; 2 daughters, Nancy Hawkins of Monroe and Joan (Ken) Kurth of Buckeye, Ariz.; 9 grandchildren, Tammy Kolovitz of Janesville, Kevin and Troy Pryce of Monroe, Eric Pryce of Afton, Travis Hawkins of Brodhead, Cory (Margaret) Bliss of Peoria, Ariz., Danielle Bliss of Janesville, Ashlee and Andrew Berra of Albany; 4 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, Rodney, three brothers, Roland, Clifford,and Orin, three sisters, Audrey Herold, Beverly Staats and Phyllis Hammes.

Funeral services are being held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 13 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Mark Neumann officiating. Burial is in Moores Cemetery, rural Brodhead. Visitation is held on Friday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead and at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Brodhead. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com

God made a wonderful mother;

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile of the sunshine

And he molded her heart of pure gold.