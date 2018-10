By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

Brodhead Dental Clinic is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an open house on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dr. Dan Branson started Dental school in 2010. He graduated in 2014 and from there went to a community health center in Dubuque, Iowa. Branson was a Dental Director at the facility for three years.

Pick up the Oct. 10th print edition for full story….