Brodhead-Juda loses final game to McFarland

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead-Juda football team traveled to McFarland last Friday for what they knew would be a tough game for them. The McFarland Spartans came into the game undefeated on the season, with an 8-0 record.

The Cardinals found themselves deep in a hole, as the Spartans shot out to a 21-0 lead in a matter of minutes. Towards the end of the first quarter the Cards were in a tough spot with 3rd and long facing them. Nick Naramore was able to find Jeffery Williams on a screen play and just when it looked like Williams would fall short, he was able to regain his balance and run for a noticeable gain, giving the Cardinals a 1st down.

