Brodhead School Board presents updates; Reinstates snack milk program

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

Brodhead School Board met last week to discuss updates, school trips and the elementary school milk program.

Administrative reports kicked off the meeting. David Novy, elementary school Principal, explained to the Board that the elementary school was participating in Great lakes Apple Crunch last Friday. The event was designed to celebrate local apple orchards as well as School to Farm month. Ten Eyck Apple Orchard of Brodhead donated 500 apples to the elementary school to help celebrate.

