Phillip F. Alf, 83, of rural Beloit, passed away on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison. He was born on Jan. 21, 1935 in Beloit, the son of Richard and Alma (Zick) Alf. He married Rosemarie McKillips on Nov. 14, 1952 in Dubuque, Iowa.

Phil worked for Gardner Machine, Wright & Wagner Dairy Co. of Beloit, and retired from Muller Pinehurst Dairy of Beloit. Following his retirement, he loved to work on his farm raising Black Angus beef and dairy cows. He belonged to several saddle clubs and enjoyed cattle roping, fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemarie; his children, Rodney Alf, Beloit, Larry Alf, Winston-Salem, N.C, Jerilee (Rick) Cox, Beloit; a brother, Alfred Alf, Beloit; seven grandchildren, Candace Koch, John, Jordan and Jessica Alf, Matthew, James and Megan Moriva; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, McKinley, Louis, Robert, Virgil, Roy, Richard; and a sister, Alberta Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Burial will be in the Avon Community Cemetery, rural Brodhead. Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com