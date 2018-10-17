Roberta M. Matzke, 83, of Brodhead, died on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital of Janesville.

Roberta was born on December 16, 1934 in Avon Township, the daughter of Robert and Pauline (Roach) Heath.

She graduated from Brodhead High School and married Wendell Matzke on February 18, 1956 at Brodhead Methodist Church. The couple enjoyed 58 years of marriage until his death in 2014. Roberta worked as a Benefits Administrator for General Motors for 38 years. She was generous with her time and volunteered with the local Humane Society, Rock County Counsel for Aging, and worked at H & R Block for 7 seasons.

She had a deep devotion to the music group, Il Divo and even traveled to see their performances. Roberta was a serious DIYer. She spent 10 years remodeling a home her father had built. She even traded in her Cadillac for a Chevy pickup truck in order to complete her home projects. She was a meticulous and capable lady who loved her family and will be missed.

She is survived by: her daughter Linda (Mike) Jones of Wingate, N.C., step-son Gary Matzke of Evansville; grandchildren Jeremy Jones, Jamie Henry, and Nicole Sperry; great-grandchildren Katlin, Alexis, Lauren, and Ethan. She is also survived by a number of other relatives and friends.

Roberta is preceded in death by parents, husband, and a great-grandson Kyle Sperry.

A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct. 12 at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home with Reverend Irv Case presiding. Visitation was on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. She was buried at Greenwood Cemetery of Brodhead at a later date.

D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home assisted the family.

To place an online condolence, visit www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com.