Ronald E. Bruce, age 75, of Brodhead, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, at the U.W. Hospital, Madison. He was born on March 18, 1943 in Vernon County, Wis, the son of George E. and Charlotte G. (Pepper) Bruce. He married Joanne R. Zurfluh on Nov. 4, 1967 in Monticello.

Ron was a carpenter and had worked for Bruni-Miller of Monroe and the Monroe Clinic as a cabinetmaker and in maintenance. He was also a U.S. Army Veteran, having been stationed in Germany.

Ron was a pilot and a member of the E.A.A., who enjoyed flying, being outdoors and building things out of wood or metal. He always enjoyed a challenge and finding solutions for problems; if something needed fixing, he would find a solution by changing or fabricating something until he was satisfied.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne; his children, Cheri (Richard) Dallman, Brooklyn, WI, Allen (Penni) Bruce, Brodhead; two sisters, Geraldine (David) Hanson, Dodgeville, WI, Maxine (Roger) Denhof, Brodhead; and two granddaughters, Kaleigh and Emileigh. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military rites. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com