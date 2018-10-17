Steven K. Lund, 58 of Brodhead, passed away on Monday, October 8, 2018 at UW Hospital Madison.

Steve was born on September 29, 1960 in Monroe, the son of Kenneth and Judith (Ballmer) Lund. He was a 1978 graduate of Parkview High School. Steve farmed his entire life and acquired a piece of his family property in 1990, running his dairy and crop operation since then.

Farming was his life. He enjoyed his cattle and driving around talking to his neighbors and friends. Steve was a helper and took pleasure in assisting those in need. He was a man of many nicknames including: “Steven”, “Steve”, “Harry” and even “Harrietta” (by his niece). He was heavily involved in FFA and 4-H and enjoyed showing his Holsteins at many fairs. Harry was a generous, helpful, and hardworking man who will be missed.

He is survived by: his mother Judy Lund; siblings Gregory (Lynne) Lund, and Luann (Michael) Varilek; 3 nieces Jenna Lund, Stephanie Varilek, and Sarah Varilek; nephew Bo Lund, all of Brodhead; friend Carol Lofthus. He is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, Oct. 14 at Orfordville Lutheran Church with Reverend Andy Twiton presiding. Visitation was on Sunday.

