Susan Jane Preston Helland departed this life on October 10, 2018 at Pleasant View Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness. She was born March 23, 1920, on her parents farm to William Arthur Preston and Elsie Alice Finn Preston.

Susan attended Riley School for her primary education, and attended Juda High School, graduating in May 1937. Susan married her high school sweetheart, Duane Edsel Helland, on her family farm on May 4, 1941. They proceeded to Waukesha, where she attended Business College and subsequently worked as a bookkeeper at a car dealership in that city.

Upon the attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, Susan and her new husband’s life would be forever changed. Her husband reenlisted into the United States Navy to assist with the war effort, and subject to his leaving for the coast of Panama Susan came home to her family farm. Susan joined her husband at the United States Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas, in late 1941 and worked on base providing her bookkeeper skills.

Upon discharge from the service Susan and her husband came back to Wisconsin to work with her husband’s family in the local grocery store, L. L. Helland and Son.

Susan worked alongside her husband in the family business, contributing her multifaceted bookkeeping and managerial skills to create a thriving small business, until they retired in 1989.

During her active life, raising their family, Susan taught Sunday school, Bible school, was the Girl Scout leader for many years, was a member of Eastern Star, and the Juda Women’s Club. She also mentored at Juda School in reading. She was an avid gardener, had a wonderful asparagus bed, and many flowers. Susan loved visiting with family and friends, camping when her children were young, whitewater rafting in later years, as well as trips to Alaska.

Susan is survived by 5 daughters, Bette (Tony) Reynolds of Monroe, Peggy of Argyle, Di of Juda, Linda of Monroe, and Deena (Michael) Buol of Monroe; grandson, Michael Duane McGuire (Kaia) of Willard, Wis., 4 great grandchildren, Stephen (Katie), Kimberly (Ryan Fellenz), Lori, and Aaron, Great great-grandchildren, Sierra McGuire and Juliet Fellenz, a special niece Bobette Preston, close family friend Chris Langemo, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Duane, daughter, Sandy, brothers Arthur Preston and Robert Preston.

Private family services will be held at the Juda Cemetery. A memorial fund is being established in Susan’s name for the Juda School. The Newcomer Funeral Home, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

A heartfelt thank you to Pleasant View Nursing Home staff for the wonderful care they provided to our mother and her daughters.