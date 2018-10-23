Agnes (Gadget) A. Venard, 91, of Brodhead passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, October 16, 2018. She was born on January 12, 1927 in Malden, Missouri, the daughter of William and Camilla (Mosbey) Barker.

Agnes married Frank Venard on September 2, 1966 in Rockford, Ill. She worked at Warner Brake and Clutch for many years, retiring in 1990.

She is survived by a son, Ronnie Hicks of Sedalia, Mo. and two daughters, Carolyn (Paul) Bradley of Phoenix City, Ariz.: and Cheryl (Anthony) Urbin of Brodhead; 13 grandchildren and many great and great-great grandchildren.

Gadget enjoyed many hobbies, such as, playing bingo, dominos, and cheating in cards against her great grandkids. She also loved family dinners, watching birds, going out for breakfast, playing along with game shows on TV, reading anything from romance novels to the tabloid magazines, and buying things she didn’t need so she could share with others.

Her favorite things to eat were ham and beans, McDonalds’s apple pies, taco salad, Jell-O Cheesecakes and fruit. She also liked to enjoy and “occasional” jumbo margarita. Gadget was an animal lover. She had man dogs throughout her life and left behind her beloved cat Winnifred.

Per Gadget’s wishes, no services will be held. Everson Funeral Home is assisting the family.