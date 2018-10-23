Brodhead K-9 set to graduate this week

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

Officer Brian Bennett and K-9 partner Arrow are hard at work in order to be certified as the official Brodhead K-9 Unit.

Arrow is graduating from Steinig Tal Police K9 Academy in Campbellsport, Wis., where he trained for the past five weeks. Officer Bennett states, “I have been learning how to read Arrow during training sessions and it’s been very rewarding for myself to see us becoming a team.”

