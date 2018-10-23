City Council listens to budget presentations and committee reports

By Erica Gokey, Staff Writer –

After several cancelled meetings for no quorum, City Council was able to convene last week to discuss budget and committee reports.

Wade Boegli kicked off the presentations with the Park and Rec budget report. Boegli told the committee that his budget remains the same for the upcoming year. Boegli said, “I’m hoping as far as just tweaking different categories to make everything, as far as the overall final budget, to remain the same.”

Boegli also reported that some adult sports that are offered through the Park and Rec department are going to be altered and applied to other areas of the budget. The reasoning for this, according to Boegli, is “This generation with softball, volleyball, golf, bowling; it’s slowly dying. It’s an unfortunate thing. It’s not just Brodhead, it’s all over.”

Pick up the Oct. 24th print edition for full story….