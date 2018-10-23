Josephine M. Pinnow, 83, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018 at the U.W. Hospital, Madison. She was born in Richland Center, WI, on May 29, 1935, the daughter of Harrison and Mabel (Wiatrok) Cramblett. She married Russell R. Pinnow on Nov. 16, 1958 at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead.

Josephine graduated from Brodhead High School in 1953, and received a Master’s Degree in Education from U.W. Whitewater. Jo started teaching in a one-room school in Judd Prairie, also teaching in the Brodhead schools and Blackhawk Tech for 26 years.

She was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, former Brodhead School Board member, a Master Gardener, served as a 4-H leader and a Sunday and vacation bible school teacher. She enjoyed gardening and canning, planting trees, the Badgers, Packers, Brewers, but especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Russell; three children, Randy (Katie) Pinnow, Rachel (Carl) Hearing, Ryan (Krista) Pinnow, all of Brodhead; two sisters, Janice Schimmel, Malvern, Pa., Darlene (Ron) Schwartzlow, Brodhead; five grandchildren, Jamie, Halie, Gavin, Tegan, Tenley and two great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Dean Painter. She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother and sister-in-law, James and Patricia Cramblett and a brother-in-law, John Schimmel.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Reverend Peder Johanson officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead. Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 18, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, and from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com