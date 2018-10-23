Lady Cards’ season ends in a hard fought battle

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead Cardinals hosted the Clinton Cougars last Tuesday for the opening round of regionals. The Cardinals came in as the #5 seed, as Clinton came in as the #12 seed.

Having already faced the Cougars twice prior in conference matchups, the Cards knew what they were in for. Despite winning both matches Head Coach Erin Kammerer reminded the team, “Everyone is equal in the playoffs.” Kammerer also told the team to play with “No regrets, everything you put out on the floor is your best effort and good things will come.”

