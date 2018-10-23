Sharon Ruth Golz, 61, passed away on October 16, 2018 at home. She was born on July 11, 1957 the daughter of Edward and Charlene (Holcomb) Trow. Sharon married Curtis Golz on September 4, 1982 at the Albany United Methodist Church.

She owned her own floral business for twenty years and, prior to that, she worked in many floral shops for over thirty-five years. She loved working with flowers and all the people she met along the way.

She worked for seventeen years at Electric Motors Unlimited while also running her floral business. She was a huge Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and Milwaukee Brewers fan. She loved scrapbooking, taking pictures and camping. Her biggest love is the love she has for her family, her wonderful husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband Curtis, Albany; a son, Michael (Ashley) Golz, Albany; three daughters, Sarah (Nick) Baker of Milton, Lindsey (Ken) Kotte of Albany, Amy Golz of Belleville; her grandchildren, Gracelynn, Paisley, Brantley and Cora; her father, Edward Trow of Evansville; two brothers, Keith (Debbie) Trow and Bill (Ann) Trow both of Evansville; two sisters, Shirley (Steve) Baertschi of Janesville and Doreen (Jose) Guzman of Evansville; three step brothers, Norman Houlberg of Janesville, Wayne (Linda) Houlberg of Oak Ridge Tenn., and Dean (Debbie) Houlberg of Albany; step sister Karen (Russell) Rindsig of Sarona, Wis. and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her mother Charlene Trow, stepmother June (Houlberg) Trow, step brother Glen Houlberg, father and mother in law Bob and Helen Golz, brother in law Tim Golz and nephew Ben Golz.

A celebration of life was held on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the Lions Club in Albany. A private family service was held and burial was in Peace Church Cemetery, Brooklyn Township.

Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed at Wardhurtley.com