Annie May (Pinnow) Wallace, 92 of Brodhead, passed away on October 25, 2018 at Agrace Hospice Care in Janesville.

Ann was born on January 29, 1926 in Rock Grove, Ill., to William C. and Anna Ida (Roenneburg) Pinnow. After attending Poplar Grove School during her elementary years, she attended Brodhead High School where she graduated in 1943. Ann attended the School of Cosmetology in Milwaukee and worked for a beauty shop for five years. She continued working as a beautician for many years in and out of her home.

Ann married Howard E. Wallace on November 25, 1948 at Ann’s sister’s (Rosie) house. They were one month shy of their 70th anniversary. For over 69 years they made Brodhead their home where they raised their five children: Stephen (Cindi) Wallace, Brodhead, Sharon (Steve) Fredendall, Janesville, Danny (Darlene) Wallace, Mineral Point, Tami Hycnar (Mike Hulbert), Brodhead, Timothy (Sherri) Wallace, Roanoke, Ind.

Ann was a member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Brodhead and worked with the quilting group that sent quilts to third world countries. She also served on the V.F.W. Women’s Auxiliary.

Ann enjoyed her flower garden and feeding the birds. Ann won flower garden of the month several times. Ann loved her family. Her and Howard could be seen at the grandchildren’s sporting events, band concerts, and show choir performances.

She is survived by her husband Howard, her children, grandchildren Rachel Bartz, Danielle Woodward, Ryan and Breanna Hycnar, Chelsey Bawden, Jaclyn Halterman, and Joshua, Joel, Micah, Alex, Scott, and Dustin Wallace, as well as 16 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Alfred, Charles, and Gene (Annie) Pinnow, and a sister Eileen Capion, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Stephanie Wallace, son-in-law Bob Hycnar, great grandson Matthias Wallace, brothers Roy, Earl, and Leslie Pinnow, and sisters Rosie Bliss and Ruth Wendler.

A memorial service was held Monday, October 29, 2018 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Brodhead, with Rev. Peder Johanson officiating. Everson Funeral Home assisted the family.