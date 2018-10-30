Brodhead Jaycees Holiday Market is this Saturday

The Brodhead Jaycees Holiday Market is finally here. Don’t miss it this Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first 50 shoppers receive a coupon for a free beverage or baked good. Admission is $2 for adults and children are free. We have over 70 vendor booths at the Brodhead High School.

The Jaycees are hosting the food stand offering breakfast and lunch for the duration of the show. It is a great place to do your holiday shopping, especially if you are looking for that one-of-kind handmade gift.

