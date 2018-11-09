Brodhead was home to typewriter business

By Betty Earleywine

While preparing for a program for the Brodhead Historical Society, I learned a lot about the typewriter industry in Brodhead.

In January 1946, the Woodstock Typewriter Company bought the A.L. Allen building on West Exchange Street (the Brodhead Independent-Register building).

It had a basement, first and second floor and an elevator. In June 1946, the Brodhead branch of Woodstock Typewriter Company opened with more than 20 employees.

