Sunflowers, burgers, brats, and beer – a Harvest Celebration and Fundraiser at the Three Waters Reserve in Brodhead

Buy a bag of birdseed and get a free, locally produced burger or brat. Wash it down with local brew, and repeat.

The Southern Wisconsin Land Conservancy and local conservation partners welcome the community to a harvest celebration and fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 10 and Saturday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Three Waters Reserve (formerly, the front nine of the Decatur Lake Golf Course), located at 3941 Golf Course Road, Brodhead.

Those beautiful sunflowers that bloomed this summer were recently harvested. The seeds are now in 30-pound bags and ready for purchase from SWLC and partnering organizations for your birdfeeders and as holiday gifts.

Sunflower oil is also being pressed and bottled for sale after Thanksgiving, and orders can be placed at the harvest celebration.

