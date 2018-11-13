Albrecht Elementary pays respects to Veterans

By Erica Gokey, Editor –

Albrecht Elementary put together a memorable program to honor area Veterans.

David Novy opened the program followed by the Green County Sheriff’s Department Honor Guard marching in the colors with Brodhead 5th grade Cub Scouts.

Fifth grader Bryson Oliver performed an impressive rendition of the Star Spangled Banner with multiple students interpreting in sign language. Brynn Riesterer followed with the Pledge of Allegiance.

