Betty Lou Schwartzlow, age 70, of Monticello, formerly of Brodhead, passed away on Thursday, November 8, 2018, at the Monroe Clinic Hospital, Monroe, Wis. She was born on March 13, 1948 in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Herschel and Gladys (Hanold) Brockman. She married Kent Schwartzlow on May 30,1990 in Monroe.

Betty graduated from Orfordville High School in 1966. She had worked at Fairbanks Morse, Woodman’s, and retired from Engineering Industries Inc of Verona. She was a member of the AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association), Green County 4-H, enjoyed reading, and especially loved her horses and bunnies.

She is survived by her husband, Kent, Monticello; her children, Aaron (Teresa) Withee, Brodhead, Rebecca (David) Brummond, Oregon, Wis., Theresa (Todd) Kerchner, Dixon, Ill., Sherry (Dave) Meighan, John (Tina) Schwartzlow, both of Monroe, Debbie (Gerry) Erickson and Angie Schwartzlow, both of Monticello, Wis.; siblings, Nancy (Randall) Clankie, Mary (Dale) Runaas, Carol (Howard) Kohls, Richard (Claudia) Underhill, and Lawrence Underhill; and twelve grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William Newcomb and Millard Underhill.

A Memorial Service was held at 11:30 a.m., November 13, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, Wis. Visitation was held from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com