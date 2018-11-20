Arrow sworn in, committees provide updates

Common Council received committee reports and swore in K-9 Arrow last week.

Arrow acquired his very own badge as Mayor Pinnow swore him in. Police Chief Chris Hughes spoke of Brodhead’s journey to acquire a K-9 unit.

Public Safety, Finance and Personnel and Common Council approved the K-9 program in October 2016.

Arrow is a three-year-old German Shepard who hails from Schreufa, Germany. Arrow was paired with Brodhead Officer Brian Bennett through a training center in Campbellsport, Wis. The training center worked to ensure Arrow was a good fit for Officer Bennett as a partner, as well as his family.

Read the rest in this week’s The Independent-Register…