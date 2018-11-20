Pedestrian killed by hit and run motorist

On Saturday, Nov. 17, at approximately 12:11 a.m., Deputies from the Rock County Sherriff’s Office, along with Evansville Police, Fire & EMS, responded to N. CTH M between Elaine Drive and Hill Drive in Union Township for a male subject lying in the middle of N CTH M. The reporting person believed the subject was deceased.

Emergency personnel arrived and found a 21-year-old Evansville man in the middle of the highway with severe injuries. The Medical Examiner responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Initial investigation found the man was in the roadway on CTH M when he was believed to have been struck by a vehicle traveling on CTH M.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene and has not been located at this time.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to reconstruct the crash, which remains under investigation at this time. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please contact the Rock

County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

Pursuant to the directive of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6, Trial Publicity, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.