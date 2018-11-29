Brodhead boys roll Comets in first game

By Trent Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead Boys opened up their season with an impressive win over the Albany Comets. Brodhead hosted a double header, which featured both the boys and girls squads, in which, the Cardinals pulled off the sweep.

The Boys headed into halftime tied up 32-32. The Comets took their first lead in the second half, however, found themselves in foul trouble, which allowed the Cards to open up a comfortable lead.

Pick up the Nov. 28th print edition for full story….