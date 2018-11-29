Brodhead Chamber holds last membership meeting of 2018

By Michele Benesh, Correspondent –

Brodhead Chamber of Commerce met at Fibs North for their last membership meeting of 2018 last week. It has been the practice for several years to omit a December membership meeting because of busy schedules. Vice President Dusty Kubly chaired the lunch meeting in the absence of president Rich Vogel.

The Chamber announced that the Annual Meeting and dinner is on Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. Location is being announced at a later date. New Board members are elected and Chamber awards presented that evening.

