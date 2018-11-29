Council approves 2019 budget, listens to committee updates

By Erica Gokey, Editor –

Common Council opened the night with a public hearing regarding the 2019 city budget last week. A regular Council meeting followed.

Increases to the budget include Annual Audit, Municipal Court, Attorney fees, and Clerk/Treasurer life insurance. The fireworks fund increased to $4,000 and $1,000 was added to senior center committee planning. Streets, supplies and maintenance items for Public Works increased from $75,000 to $90,000.

