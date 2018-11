By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead Girls basketball team hosted Clinton last Tuesday for their second conference matchup of the season.

Brodhead had an early lead when freshman Madisyn Kail hit a layup to put the team up 7-4, but a couple of sloppy plays forced head coach Brian Kammerer to take an early timeout with 15 minutes left in the first half, up 7-6.

