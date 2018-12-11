BONNIE E. PRATESI

Bonnie Elizabeth (Heubach) Pratesi, age 77, of Brodhead, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, December 6, 2018 at Azura Memory Care, Monroe, Wis.

She was born on June 7, 1941, in Mobile, Ala., the daughter of V. Benjamin Heubach and Mary Elizabeth Heubach. She was the second of seven children. Bonnie was a 1959 graduate of Bishop Toolen High School. Bonnie went on to work at Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Ala., where she met her husband, Richard Charles Pratesi.

They were married on April 8, 1961 in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and raised four children together. She later received a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin Whitewater.

Bonnie was a long-time member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Janesville. She also attended First Lutheran Church in Janesville. Bonnie was very active in both churches, teaching CCD, singing in the church choir, and writing the monthly newsletter at First Lutheran. She was a devout Christian and lived her life lovingly practicing her faith.

Bonnie retired from Blackhawk Technical College where she worked for 25 years as an administrative assistant to several of the college vice presidents. She was a devoted wife and the mother of four children whom she loved unconditionally. Bonnie’s family never doubted their place in her life and how important they were to her.

Bonnie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard Pratesi; son, Christopher Pratesi; daughter, Terri (James) Bushelle, twin daughters Dawn (Richard) Loui and April (Todd) Church; sisters, Mary (August) Eltz, Joanne (Burt) Giddens, Peggy (James) McEnerey, Carol (John) Harwood; brothers, Benny (Denise) Heubach and Bobby Heubach; ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 13, 2018 in St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 1245 Clark St., Janesville, Wis. with Fr. Michael Moon officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Beloit, Wis. Visitation of remembrance will be from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. before the service Thursday in the church.

Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if memorials were made in Bonnie’s name to Parkinson’s Disease Foundation. (https://parkinson.org/ways-to-give)

