Brodhead boys top Clinton, overpowered by Eagles

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead boys traveled to Clinton, last Tuesday, for a Rock Valley Conference matchup.

The three C’s led the way for Brodhead in the first half. Cade Walker and Connor Green each had 7 points, while Cody Malcook dropped 6 of his own. The trio combined for 20 of the teams 29 first half points.

The Cards went into halftime with a slim 29-27 lead over the Cougars.

Pick up the Dec. 12 print edition for full story….