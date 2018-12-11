Brodhead Fire & Ice brings out the best

By Erica Gokey, Editor –

The Brodhead Fire & Ice Festival went off without a hitch this last weekend.

Although attendance was down at the beginning of the festival, the numbers slowly grew as the parade came near. The wind died down just in time for festivities and the temperature was a steady 18 degrees throughout most of the night.

Keith Krause was the lucky winner of the Kubly’s Wheels to Prosper car give-a-way. Krause volunteers an incredible amount of time to the Decatur Lake Mill Race Association. His prize replaces a 1990 Buick Century with over 160,000 miles.

