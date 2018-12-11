Dorothy M. Gessert, age 90, passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018 at Collinwood Elder Care, Brodhead, WI.

She was born on February 20,1928 in Avon Township, Rock County, the middle child of 13, born to Albert and Elizabeth (Rhyner) Stuessy. She attended Stokes School in Rock County and later earned her G.E.D.

On May 27, 1950, she and Robert G. Gessert were married in the Brodhead Evangelical United Brethern Church parsonage. Together they farmed the Dr. M. W. Stuessy farm for over 20 years, earning recognition for their conservation methods and progressive agricultural practices.

Upon sale of the dairy farm, they moved to their own acreage on Nelson Road where they tended an orchard, large vegetable, domestic and native flower gardens, chickens, ducks, turkeys, and a menagerie of animals besides beef cattle.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Robert K. Gessert of Richmond, Ill., Dawn (James) Lawrence of Brodhead, and Crystal (Duane) Zimmerman of Monroe; her grandchildren, Justin (Jodi) Corbit, Emilie (Nathan) Keen, Travis (Anne) Corbit, Seth (Kate) Corbit, Rebekah (Matthew) Bell, Micah (Kimberly) Zimmerman, Sarah (Daniel Moore) Zimmerman, Benjamin (Lorraine) Zimmerman, Lindsey (Charles) Stafford, and Erin (Ryan) Raffaele; 5 step-granddaughters; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Della Greenberg of Beloit, Letha (Arthur) Whipple of Monroe, Rheta (James) Nipple of Brodhead, Lorna Mitchell of North Carolina, and brother-in-law H. Dan Poulson of Palmyra. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Delmar and Walter Stuessy, sisters Elmira Smith, Loretta Cox, Eleanor in infancy, Arlene Burgener, Alberta Norder, and Jeanette Poulson; her husband Bob’s 11 siblings, their spouses, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is being held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at the United Methodist Church, Brodhead, WI, with Rev. Irv Case officiating.

Visitation is being held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. A memorial fund will be established.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville, WI, and Collinwood Memory Care, Brodhead, WI, for their devoted care.