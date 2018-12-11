Kenneth Walter Feldt, born September 5, 1926, passed away November 13, 2018 at the age of 92. Kenneth married Lou Ann Schupbach November 5, 1946. Kenneth farmed on the family farm in Sylvestor Township, Green County for 26 years.

Later he worked for Carter and Gruenewald Company of Juda. Kenneth moved to Monroe and worked for the Monroe Evening times delivering bundles of papers to the surrounding Villages.

Kenneth was known for always wearing his red cowboy hat and always taking time to share stories with people he met. In May of 1982 he met his best friend Carol Welz whom he spent the rest of his life. Together they shared Kenneth’s love of music. Ken loved playing his Dobro guitar in several area bands.

Kenneth is survived by his significant other, Carol Welz of Monroe and children, Diane Feldt of Van Couver, Washington, Carol (Gary) Davis of Juda, Randall (Tamara) Feldt of Blue Grass, Iowa, Lorie (Mike Koch) Walters of Monroe and Carol Welz son, Gary Welz (Mark Green) of Freeport, Illinois. Grandchildren, Tahani (Will) Lippl, Tracy (Brian) Johnston, Danielle (Shane) Tonn, Jessica Axon, Sara (Steve) Bishop, Jesse Feldt, Micheal Feldt, Stephen (Kelsey) Feldt, Joseph, Gwendolyn and Joshua Marino, Karleen and Kyle Walters. Great Grandchildren, Joey and Annabell Lippl, Shelby, Charlotte and Violet Johnston, Isaak Tonn, Jacob and Lilly Bishop, Alleta, Austin,Nadalie and Brysen Marino. Braden White, Kylee Smith, Jeremiah and Kayden Rivera.

Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Anna Feldt. Son, Jack Feldt, daughter Linda Feldt and son-in-law Darrell Lehman.

A Celebration of Life was held Dec. 7 at the Moose Hall of Monroe from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A memorial fund is being established for the Juda Fire Department and St. Johns United Church of Christ. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com.