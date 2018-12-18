After a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease, Gary Ray Davis passed away on December 3rd, 2018. Gary was born July 8th, 1946. He was the son of the late Clyde and Margaret Davis.

Gary graduated from Juda High School in 1965. On January 15th, 1967 he married Carol Feldt, his high school sweet heart. They ran the family farm in Spring Grove Township for ten years. After leaving the farm Gary worked as a salesman for Carter and Gruenwald.

Gary’s passion in life was being a volunteer fireman. He joined the Juda Volunteer Fire Department in 1969. He was fire chief from 1980 to 2005. He also served as President of the Southern Wisconsin Northern Illinois Fire Association. Gary was also a member of the Green Country Crime Stoppers and the Administrative Board member of the Oakley Union United Methodist Church.

Gary was an avid hunter. He would take his go-devil boat duck hunting on the Mississippi River near Glen Haven. He would hit the river early to sit in his duck blind with his dog beside him. Many summers were spent riding his Harley with his friends and later Jeep trips. Gary and Carol enjoyed traveling including motorcycle trips out west and meeting ranchers and fire fighters.

Gary is survived by his wife Carol, children Tracy (Brian) Johnston, Lacrosse, Danielle (Shane) Tonn, New Glarus and Jessica Davis, Juda; grandchildren Isaak Tonn, Shelby, Charlotte, and Violet Johnston; siblings George, Doc and twin brother Larry; Lynn (Bob) Daniels, and Jan (Tom) Sullivan.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Clyde and Margaret Davis, sisters Linda Feldt and Marcia Davis and brother Jack Feldt.

A Celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 21st, 2018 at the Juda Community Center starting at 6 p.m. with a service at 7 p.m. A memorial is established for the Juda Fire Department.

Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermoruary.com.