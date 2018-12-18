James “Jim” A. Caldwell passed away on Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Stevens Point, Wis. He was born on September 12, 1932, the son of the late James P. and Isabelle E. (Smith) Caldwell.

James graduated from Brodhead High School in 1950 and the University of Wisconsin Madison, earning a Bachelor’s Degree, having a split major in agriculture and teaching, and a Master’s Degree from Rockford College.

While in college, he volunteered to serve his country. He enlisted in the United States Army and was a Specialist 3rd Class stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska during the Korean War.

After his honorable discharge, he returned to UW Madison and joined the Air-force ROTC, and later continued to serve with the Army Reserves. He began his career in education in Beloit, Wis., where he met Marcia K. McIntire. On October 7, 1962, they were married in Fairfield, Iowa. They remained married for 47 years. She passed away on November 5, 2009.

Jim is survived by his three children: Brian (Michele) Caldwell of Plover, Wis., Lisa (Bob) Young of Stevens Point, Wis. and Leslie (Tom) Weber of Wonewoc, Wis.; and his six grandchildren: Benjamin, Alana, Tyler, Matthew, Julia, and Samuel.

He is further survived by his sister, Mary Searles and special friend Ann Hill, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, June Mohns-Wendler and Jean Rae Caldwell (infant).

James believed in nourishing the mind, body and spirit. After teaching fifth and sixth grade in Monroe, Wis. for nearly 40 years, he retired and audited college classes until just recently, when his health would not allow him to continue. He enjoyed history and historical trivia. He was committed to exercise and could be seen walking all around town on one of his many daily walks.

He was a long-time member of Brodhead Methodist Church and more recently began attending Cargill United Methodist Church in Janesville. He enjoyed reading and attending church functions and local sporting events.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, December 17, 2018, at the D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, with Rev. Irv Case officiating. Burial was in Greenwood Cemetery, Brodhead, with military rites. Visitation was held on Sunday, December 16, 2018, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to the Brodhead Library or the Brodhead Sports Boosters. Online condolences may be made at www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com