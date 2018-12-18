Lady Cards victorious over Tide

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead girl’s basketball team hosted the Edgerton Tide last Tuesday.

Zoe Tresemer hit on both of the teams first free throws of the evening, as she tied things up at five points early on in the game.

The Cards were able to hold a slim lead throughout most of the first half. Just when Edgerton brought the score within one, Alexis Oliver found her sister, Onnikah Oliver, for the assist as she put Brodhead up 14-11 with 4 minutes. 30 seconds left in the half.

