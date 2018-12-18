Senior/Community Center committee makes forward progress

By Erica Gokey, Editor –

The Senior/Community Center committee has been meeting over the last few weeks to discuss building plans and possible referendum questions for the April 2019 ballot.

On Dec. 4, the committee met to observe a design concept from Chris Manske from Keller Group.

Mayor Doug Pinnow kicked off the meeting by announcing the change in the agenda layout for public appearances. The agenda now reads, “Public Appearances: This is the public’s opportunity to speak. Each citizen is allowed 5 minutes to address the committee.”

During public appearances, Tim Stocks spoke up and addressed the committee. “I have a couple of points of interest I just have questions about that I need straightened out in my mind,” Stocks said. He asked the committee to clarify if it was their preference to hold off on fundraising until a total dollar amount for the project could be produce.

