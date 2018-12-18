TOOL holiday cheer and volunteer

Over 60 seventh and eighth-grade members of the Team of Outstanding Leaders were out and about on Dec. 3.

TOOL adviser, Stephanie Tresemer, would like to thank Beth Riesterer for joining the TOOL team on this busy day of leadership enrichments. This annual tradition of spreading holiday cheer, while volunteering had TOOL members busy all day.

Time was spent at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church assisting local volunteers to pack boxes of nonperishable donations to be distributed through the White Gift organization. Additional TOOL members worked on crafts and projects related to our upcoming holiday luncheon.

Next, the TOOL team journeyed to Monroe to deliver 30 fleece-tie blankets. Many of these blankets were made during Make a Difference Day in November.

