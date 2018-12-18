Trojans overpower Cardinals

By Trenten Scheidegger, Sports Correspondent –

The Brodhead boys traveled to Beloit Turner last Thursday for a Rock Valley Conference matchup. The Cards came in knowing they would have a tough matchup as Beloit Turner carried a 3-1-conference record.

Cade Walker led the way offensively for the Cards in the first half. Walker went into the break with seven points, while three other Cardinal boys had five points apiece. Despite the well-balanced offense, the Trojans showed their impressive firepower, as they dropped 44 points in the first half. The Cardinals went into halftime trailing 28-44.

Pick up the Dec. 19th print edition for full story….