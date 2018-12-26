Brodhead-Juda puts forth valiant effort at Mount Horeb Varsity Invitational, comes up short to Beloit Turner
Brodhead placed 7th overall with 99.5 team points.
106
Seth Mansfield (4-6) placed 5th and scored 8.5 team points.
-Champ. Round 1 – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
-Quarterfinal – Braulio Belmudez (Whitewater) 4-1 won by fall over Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 (Fall 1:35)
-Cons. Round 2 – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
-Cons. Semi – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)
-5th Place Match – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 won by tech fall over Jacob Lohmar (Brodhead) 2-8 (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))
Jacob Lohmar (2-8) placed 6th.
Pick up the Dec. 26th print edition for full story & all the results….