Brodhead-Juda puts forth valiant effort at Mount Horeb Varsity Invitational, comes up short to Beloit Turner

Brodhead placed 7th overall with 99.5 team points.

106

Seth Mansfield (4-6) placed 5th and scored 8.5 team points.

-Champ. Round 1 – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

-Quarterfinal – Braulio Belmudez (Whitewater) 4-1 won by fall over Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 (Fall 1:35)

-Cons. Round 2 – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

-Cons. Semi – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 received a bye () (Bye)

-5th Place Match – Seth Mansfield (Brodhead) 4-6 won by tech fall over Jacob Lohmar (Brodhead) 2-8 (TF-1.5 3:00 (16-1))

Jacob Lohmar (2-8) placed 6th.

